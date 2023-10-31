Birthdays
Grow your own ghost with the Science Museum of Western Virginia

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia shows us a Halloween-themed experiment called “Boo-carbonate!

Learn how to grow a “ghost” with a walk through the process of working with chemical reactions, using safe and common household items. Museum officials say this is a safe experiment using a balloon, sodium bicarbonate, white vinegar and a container.

Sherrié Bocock, Assistant Director of Education, and Katie Brooks, Director of Operations, did the experiment for us on 7@four.

Click here for more information about the museum.

Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

