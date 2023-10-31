Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Halloween Treats
Create fun treats this Halloween
Herman Munster
Local artist creates Herman Munster statue for actor
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year