Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Local artist creates Herman Munster statue for actor

Herman Munster
Herman Munster(Herman Munster)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist Mark Cline is always busy creating something. His fiberglass sculptures are well known around the area and the nation.

Here @ Home caught up with Cline to check out his latest project, one that came from the actor who played little Eddie in the TV series “The Munsters.”

Listen in to our conversation about how he creates these life-like figures, and where this Herman lives now.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Halloween Treats
Create fun treats this Halloween
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine