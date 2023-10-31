Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Martinsville Henry County Warming Center seeks volunteers ahead of opening

MHC Warming Center
MHC Warming Center(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center is opening its doors for the first time this fall.

The Warming Center recently moved into the Salvation Army after outgrowing the previous location. It served around 100 people last year and is expecting to serve more this year.

“I have seen an increase in those experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Ariel Johnson, director of Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center. “So, I hope that we don’t exceed capacity this year, because at the end of the day, there’s no other shelters in this community. It’s either this or on the street.”

The Warming Center opens on nights when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. It’s opening the doors for the first time this season Tuesday night.

The greatest need right now is volunteers to help keep the Warming Center open.

“We have like 2,000 followers on our Facebook page. If each individual that followed our Facebook page volunteered one night, our need for the entire season would be met,” added Johnson.

One resident took action to help raise money for the Warming Center by organizing a raffle event. Warm for the Winter will take place November 17 at the Elks Lodge. The event has already raised around $2,500 for the Warming Center.

“Homelessness is a problem everywhere, whether it’s here or whether it be bigger cities,” said Christopher Lawless, Owner of Lawless Welding. “So, it would be much nicer to go ahead and get a handle on things in house try to help out with what we can, and give a helping hand because sometimes that’s what we need.”

The signup link to volunteer can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Here @ Home: River Ridge Boo Bash
Here @ Home: River Ridge Boo Bash
Here @ Home: Science Museum October
Here @ Home: Science Museum October
Scott Booth Sworn In As Chief Of Police in Roanoke City
Scott Booth Sworn In As Chief Of Police in Roanoke City
Roanoke City Judge David Carson swears in new Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth in City Council...
Roanoke City swears in new Chief of Police