Mill Mountain Zoo previews November events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo is gearing up for events in November 2023 and beyond.

Zoo educators Kiana Nowall and Katie Harlow made an appearance on 7@four to talk about Night Howls and Sensory Mornings.

“Night Howls” will take place Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, and Mar. 21 at 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

It’s a program after dark in the zoo with hot cider & cookies, while the public learns about nocturnal animals and the sounds they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a private tour of the zoo after dark to observe the animals and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.

Sensory Mornings takes place Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

This 45-minute program is designed to give people with sensory sensitivities a chance to learn at the zoo without being overstimulated. Stations will be set up around the zoo with live animals, biofacts, photos, and other tactile manipulatives to help people utilize a different sensory motor approach at each station. This program is geared toward students of all ages and functioning levels.

For more info and to register, click here. Guests must pre-register online or by phone (540-343-3241).

