New Medicare drug benefits could lower the cost of prescription drugs for many seniors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cleo Sims says she and her husband have felt the effects of high prescription drug prices.

And she knows that others are facing difficult choices.

“It broke my heart to hear that someone couldn’t get medicine and food,” Sims said Tuesday afternoon.

Sims was one of the local speakers, as the national advocacy group Protect Our Care brought its 10-state van tour to Roanoke.

During the visit Tuesday afternoon, the group touted provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law last year.

It will cap the cost of insulin, allow Medicare to negotiate prices for some high cost drugs and eventually limit out of pocket expenses.

Local experts say they are confident the changes will help people here in western Virginia.

Ron Boyd is President and CEO of the Local Office on Aging.

“The costs are going up, especially if they have chronic diseases, multiple chronic diseases. Just one medicine can be upwards to a thousand for a 90 day supply,” he said.

And if seniors have questions about the process of signing up for Medicare the Local Office on Aging can help.

Robbie Boyd is LOA’s Director of Elder Rights and IT.

“We want them to know that they can come to LOA and we can break it down from A to Z, understanding what their options are, what they can do for their health, because it’s overwhelming. It’s daunting,” he said.

Open enrollment started on October 15 and continues until December 7.

The Local Office on Aging encourages people who are interested in the organization’s services to make an appointment now, because it will be much harder to schedule an appointment as the December 7 deadline approaches.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.