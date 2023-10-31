Over 490 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry estimates 491 acres have been burned in a wildfire in Pulaski County.

The department says the fire is 70% contained.

Pulaski County Emergency Management, though, says acreage is still estimated at 300 acres with 25% containment as of Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported Sunday in the Parrott River Road area, and spread into Giles County.

There have been no reports of injuries and no evacuations have been ordered, but structure protection is in place for homes in the area.

