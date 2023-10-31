Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear

ASHEVILLE, NC (WDBJ/TMX) - Park officials Monday closed a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina until further notice after visitors were found to be feeding and “attempting to hold” a young bear.

The National Park Service said officials received “multiple documented reports” of visitors feeding and trying to hold a young bear at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook in recent weeks.

Monday, officials closed a section of the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road. Visitors can still access Craggy Gardens from the north via N.C. Highway 80.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” Superintendent Tracy Swartout said.

Until the road is reopened, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 will remain closed, officials said.

“When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed,” Swartout said.

The National Park Service said fall is “a critical time of year” for bears, which need to put on extra weight for their winter hibernation. Bears are likely to be awake and foraging for food up to 20 hours per day in search of the 20,000 calories they need to eat each day. The curious and resourceful animals will take calories wherever they can find them, including humans and human habitats.

Park officials are reminding visitors to keep food double-bagged and out of sight while hiking or otherwise enjoying the outdoors in bear country. Visitors should pack out all food scraps and trash, so bears won’t associate trails with food opportunities.

“Human food and garbage such as hot dogs, apple cores, chips and watermelon rinds left on the ground in picnic areas, campgrounds and along trails” can teach bears bad habits, park officials say. The bears will lose their fear of humans, and may begin approaching people in dangerous ways.

Park rangers issue citations for littering, feeding bears, and for improper food storage, which can result in fines of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.

“Remember, a fed bear is a dead bear,” park officials say on their bear safety web page. “If you are careless with your food or litter, or allow a bear to get too close to you, YOU may be responsible for a bear’s death!”

