Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.(Mayville Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – Parents in Wisconsin have a frightening story about their child’s candy this Halloween.

The Mayville Police Department is now warning other parents to be careful after they said a nail was found embedded in a child’s Tootsie Roll.

The children of the parents said they saw the 3 to 5 inch-long nail while eating candy on their way home Sunday.

The kids had been trick-or-treating in Mayville, located just north of Milwaukee.

The family said they did not know which house distributed the candy.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Halloween Treats
Create fun treats this Halloween
Herman Munster
Local artist creates Herman Munster statue for actor
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year