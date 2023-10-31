Roanoke City swears in new Chief of Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City swore in its new chief of police Tuesday morning in City Council chambers.

Scott Booth, who has served as Danville’s police chief for the last five years, was sworn in by Judge David Carson in front of city leaders, officers and representatives - many of whom have expressed optimism about his leadership.

Booth said he is eager to bring his nearly 30 years of experience to the Star City. He said he aims to address the gun violence plaguing the City and build community trust.

“I think great things can happen,” Booth said during the press conference following his swearing in. “Alright, so maybe we can’t move the needle on day one. But I will tell you, my pledge to you is that when we stand here next year, we will be standing in a safer community. A lot of it is about focus, and accountability and community engagement. And we’re practicing those things have been solved. It’s firing on all cylinders. We will get there. We will get there.”

Booth also discussed transparency, asking the media and the public to hold him accountable. Members of the community have already had a chance to get to know Booth through a recent meet-and-greet.

He is stepping into an agency that has been found to have trust issues and staffing challenges as identified in a recent outside assessment of RPD.

You can watch Booth’s press conference, and hear from Mayor Sherman Lea and City Manager Bob Cowell, here:

