Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Science Museum of Western Virginia previews STEM events

Showcasing partnership with Virginia Tech
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia came on Here @ Home to talk about two upcoming STEM events.

First, Saturday, November 11 is the Virginia Tech Science Festival. Museum staff and VT partners will be showing off the VR Solar System Explorer project with attendees.

Then the Harvest Festival at the Museum will be on November 18. Attendees can expect pumpkin experiments, vegetable science, and more.

For information on the museum, current exhibits, and events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
MHC Warming Center
Martinsville Henry County Warming Center seeks volunteers ahead of opening
Here @ Home: Halloween Snacks
Here @ Home: Halloween Snacks
Herman Munster Statue
Herman Munster Statue
Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy