Science Museum of Western Virginia previews STEM events

The Science Museum of Western Virginia came on Here @ Home to talk about two upcoming STEM events.

First, Saturday, November 11 is the Virginia Tech Science Festival. Museum staff and VT partners will be showing off the VR Solar System Explorer project with attendees.

Then the Harvest Festival at the Museum will be on November 18. Attendees can expect pumpkin experiments, vegetable science, and more.

For information on the museum, current exhibits, and events, click here.

