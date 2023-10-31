Things to keep in mind as you go ‘trick-or-treating’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Ghouls and goblins gathered to trunk-or-treat in the star city a day early. Local law enforcement celebrated HallowEve. The goal being to provide a safer spooky experience.

Children and parents packed the Berglund Center parking lot Monday night, to join the Roanoke Police Department in their annual HallowEve Bash.With safety being a main priority for Halloween, trunk or treating events put together by the community such as this one, is believed to be safer than going door to door.

“With the heightened alert on everything that’s going on in our city, our country. To me this is a safe space where kids come and get safe candy, being in this type of atmosphere,” said Antonio Hash, the city of Roanoke’s Sheriff.

If going door to door on Halloween night, it is recommended that costumes are well lit when walking in the dark and to look both ways when crossing the street.

“And we always tell the kids have your candy checked by a trusted adult before you start to consume your candy,” said Hash.

Virginia State Police is working with parole officers to ensure that sex offenders aren’t participating in Halloween and will be performing random home contacts.Registered sex offenders in Virginia are reminded on expectations for Halloween and a curfew has been set in place.

“A lot of times they already know that they’re not allowed in certain spaces when it comes down to our kids, so state police does a great job on make sure that they keep that community of individuals safe as well but keep our kids safe from those environments,” explained Hash.

Some of those expectations include not decorating their homes, not handing out candy or attending fall festivals for children in their area.

“We always say just make sure that you keep your kids safe, don’t go out alone and if the houses are not lit up don’t go knocking on a door that’s not lit,” Hash told WDBJ7.

Here’s a link to find sex offenders in the area https://www.vspsor.com/ as well as a few trunk or treat events in our hometowns:

Roanoke County Public Safety Center from 4:30pm-8:30pm

North Roanoke Baptist Church 6:30pm-7:30pm

You can find more near you by searching “trunk or treat near me” on Facebook.

