Youngkin issues directive to combat antisemitism in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - In the wake of “increased reports of anti-religious bigotry across the country following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” Governor Glenn Youngkin Tuesday issued Executive Directive Six, which he says “creates an actionable plan to coordinate with educational institutions and law enforcement entities to combat threats of violence against Jewish people and other religious communities.”

The executive directive expands methods to combat hate groups.

The Governor instructs law enforcement to “increase information exchange and resource coordination on potential antisemitic acts through a specialized situation room and expedite grants to organizations facing religious or ethnicity-based persecution.” The order also empowers the Virginia Fusion Center at the Department of State Police to operate at a heightened state to quickly identify threats against houses of worship and faith-based communities.

Further, the directive asks Virginia’s colleges and universities to submit updated comprehensive safety plans to the Center for School and Campus Safety and increases collaboration between the Department of Education and Virginia’s K-12 schools and institutions of higher education on safety measures for students. The order instructs all school divisions to “promote awareness of resources promoting the safety of their students, especially Jewish students, during this time of unrest globally.”

“Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia. As Governor, the safety and security of all Virginians is my paramount concern. Virginia is the birthplace of the freedom of religion in America, and protecting the community centers and houses of worship of the Jewish people is paramount. But this commitment extends to all religions, including those of the Muslim faith, who are increasingly concerned about backlash,” said Governor Youngkin.

Youngkin had already signed Executive Order Number 8, establishing the Commission to Combat Antisemitism, which released a report December 5, 2022. In May 2023, Youngkin signed legislation that formally adopts the Working Definition of Antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

