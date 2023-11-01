Birthdays
29-year-old man wanted for murder in Henry County

Ka’Darrius Ferrell mugshot.
Ka’Darrius Ferrell mugshot.(Henry County Sheriff's Office.)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pittsylvania County man is wanted for murder in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

29-year-old Ka’Darrius Ferrell is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a weapon within a dwelling house.

Deputies say they were notified at 4:46 p.m. Monday about a person who was shot in the 500 block of Tenth St in Fieldale, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Jadakuis Mitchell. Emergency crews took Mitchell to SOVAH Health of Martinsville, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, deputies discovered there had been a fight at the home on Tenth St between Mitchell and Ferrell. During the fight, Ferrell allegedly shot Mitchell.

Anyone with information about this incident or Ferrell’s location is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

