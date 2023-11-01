Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Search on for shooter in Henry County death
Pulaski County wildfire.
Almost 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire
Temperatures by the end of the week return to the 60s.
Cold weather sticks around with more sunshine

Latest News

This Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 image shows part of the HealthCare.gov website. The time to shop...
Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace opens for enrollment
Zoe Kravitz (left) and Channing Tatum (right) attend the 2nd annual Kering Foundation's Caring...
Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged
It's a way this cat mom can create a lasting tribute.
Woman creates jewelry from cat fur and whiskers
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups