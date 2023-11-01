Birthdays
Black Dog Salvage sets holiday open house

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Black Dog Salvage’s annual holiday open house is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Co-owner Mike Whiteside was on 7@four to chat about the event that will have gifts, art and vendors, plus refreshments and dogs available for adoption.

Watch the video for information and click Blackdogsalvage.com and facebook.com/events/701669878053567.

Black Dog Salvage Holds Holiday Open House
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How to combat fleas and ticks
