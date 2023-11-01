Black Dog Salvage sets holiday open house
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Black Dog Salvage’s annual holiday open house is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Co-owner Mike Whiteside was on 7@four to chat about the event that will have gifts, art and vendors, plus refreshments and dogs available for adoption.
Watch the video for information and click Blackdogsalvage.com and facebook.com/events/701669878053567.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.