Boil water order over in Shawsville/Elliston

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Public Service Authority (PSA) customers in Shawsville and Elliston in Montgomery County have been told they can return to using water as usual.

Customers had been without water since Thursday, and once they got it back, they were told to boil water before use.

PSA reports it has concluded its sample water testing in adherence with state and federal guidelines.

As of 9 a.m. November 1, 2023, the boil water notice has been lifted.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

