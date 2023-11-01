Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Brambleton Center Craft Show set for Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 30th Annual Brambleton Center Craft Show is set for Saturday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alex North with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism stopped by 7@four to talk about new and returning vendors and what the public will see there.

Watch the interview and click on the below link for more information.

roanokecountyparks.com/674/Brambleton-Center-Craft-Show

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Search on for shooter in Henry County death
Pulaski County wildfire.
Almost 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire
Temperatures by the end of the week return to the 60s.
Cold weather sticks around with more sunshine

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. testifies he never worked on the key documents in his father’s civil fraud trial
Black Dog Salvage Holds Holiday Open House
Black Dog Salvage sets holiday open house
Black Dog Salvage Holds Holiday Open House
Black Dog Salvage Holds Holiday Open House
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How to combat fleas and ticks
Pet Talk: Pets vs Fleas and Ticks
Pet Talk: Pets vs Fleas and Ticks