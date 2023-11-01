Birthdays
Commanders jump-start rebuild by trading Chase Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Bears

FILE - Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) walks to the locker room during...
FILE - Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) walks to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bears acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Oct. 31, because neither team had announced the deal. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - The Washington Commanders have traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-rounder next year.

Sending away their top two pass rushers signals a major shift into a rebuild for the Commanders under new ownership.

Washington has lost five of six games since starting the season 2-0.

The moves give the team five picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

