Commanders jump-start rebuild by trading Chase Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Bears

(AP) - The Washington Commanders have traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-rounder next year.

Sending away their top two pass rushers signals a major shift into a rebuild for the Commanders under new ownership.

Washington has lost five of six games since starting the season 2-0.

The moves give the team five picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

