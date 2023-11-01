Birthdays
December service to celebrate St. Andrew’s designation as Minor Basilica

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The observance of All Saints Day filled the pews for a Wednesday Mass at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke.

More than a century old, the building has long been a location for regional worship services and other events. But in early October, the congregation learned of a new designation: Minor Basilica.

“It carries with it a connection to the Pope, to the Church of Rome and to the Bishop of Rome,” said Father Kevin Segerblom.

There are only two other Basilicas in Virginia. Segerblom said the designation recognizes the building’s history and architectural significance, but also its liturgical practice and service to the community.

With the designation comes the expectation of more visitors, something Segerblom said the church is already seeing.

“While some people would have known St. Andrew’s Church before, ‘let’s stop there, it’s a pretty church,’ they’ll have more recognition now, ‘Oh, it’s a Basilica. It’s probably a special place. We should stop in and pray there and see what it’s about and maybe go to Mass on a Sunday as well.”

The church plans to provide more hours, on the weekend for example, when the building will be open to visitors.

And like Bishop Barry Knestout who described St. Andrew’s as “a beacon of faith,” Segerblom said he hopes the designation will have a personal impact on those who come through its doors.

“So more people coming to faith. that’s what we hope for at the end of the day,” Segerblom said.

The church is planning a special celebration December 3.

Bishop Knestout will preside, read the official Vatican decree and bless the symbols that signify the church’s elevation as a Minor Basilica.

