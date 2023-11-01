Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One of the five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea from not guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Desmond Mills, along with Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarius Bean, were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Nichols’ death. The five officers were caught on camera beating Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023.

Nichold died three days later.

The five former officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in court.

In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on charges indicating they violated Nichols’ civil rights. The four counts include:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Search on for shooter in Henry County death
Pulaski County wildfire.
Almost 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire
Temperatures by the end of the week return to the 60s.
Cold weather sticks around with more sunshine

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
St. Andrews Named Minor Basilica
St. Andrews Named Minor Basilica
2024 FloydFest Lineup Released
2024 FloydFest Lineup Released
Shelter-in-Place Underway at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-Place Underway at Washington & Lee
Woman Charged for Henry County Murder
Woman Charged for Henry County Murder