Free water distribution at Elliston Volunteer Fire Department continues

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Elliston and Shawsville’s water issue is slowly coming to an end.

Lots of people in Montgomery county have been without water for a few days, but the county has come up with solutions. This is the second day the county held a free drive thru water distribution at Elliston Volunteer Fire Department for those affected by the water outage.

After the water was restored, the usage of waster increased at once leading to a supply and demand issue as water tanks were being refilled.

“Today and yesterday, all together we probably had about 500 cars. We’ve given out roughly 16,000 bottles of water,” Brandon Winesett, Deputy Director of EMS in Montgomery County told WDBJ7.

This makes for about 2000 all together. Volunteers from other county departments and organizations have also been a huge help in the distribution.

“There’s been about 20 different organizations that have sent people out to volunteer whether handing out water or greeting people as they come in. several other people have flow supplies and equipment to us. It’s been really great to see a whole community come together,” said Winesett.

One resident that drove through says he returned home from a trip and went to take a shower and his water didn’t turn on but he’s thankful for the county being quick to solve the problem and for providing water. At this time the boil water notice will remain in effect.

The next water distribution will be at the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, November 1st from 10am-1pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.