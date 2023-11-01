Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Free water distribution at Elliston Volunteer Fire Department continues

Elliston and Shawsville’s water issue is slowly coming to an end.
Elliston and Shawsville’s water issue is slowly coming to an end.(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Elliston and Shawsville’s water issue is slowly coming to an end.

Lots of people in Montgomery county have been without water for a few days, but the county has come up with solutions. This is the second day the county held a free drive thru water distribution at Elliston Volunteer Fire Department for those affected by the water outage.

After the water was restored, the usage of waster increased at once leading to a supply and demand issue as water tanks were being refilled.

“Today and yesterday, all together we probably had about 500 cars. We’ve given out roughly 16,000 bottles of water,” Brandon Winesett, Deputy Director of EMS in Montgomery County told WDBJ7.

This makes for about 2000 all together. Volunteers from other county departments and organizations have also been a huge help in the distribution.

“There’s been about 20 different organizations that have sent people out to volunteer whether handing out water or greeting people as they come in. several other people have flow supplies and equipment to us. It’s been really great to see a whole community come together,” said Winesett.

One resident that drove through says he returned home from a trip and went to take a shower and his water didn’t turn on but he’s thankful for the county being quick to solve the problem and for providing water. At this time the boil water notice will remain in effect.

The next water distribution will be at the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, November 1st from 10am-1pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
The national advocacy group Protect Our Care brought its ten-state van tour to Roanoke
New Medicare drug benefits could lower the cost of prescription drugs for many seniors
Child Solicitation Arrest
Child Solicitation Arrest
Youngkin Executive Order
Youngkin Executive Order