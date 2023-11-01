Gleaning for the World collects supplies for veterans in need ahead of Veterans’ Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gleaning for the World is working to fill a truck with supplies for veterans in need in Central Virginia ahead of Veterans’ Day.

The nonprofit is seeking donations in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg.

The supplies will be given to the Salem Veterans Affairs Hospital and other local veterans’ clinics throughout Central Virginia.

“Our veterans protected us and have done a phenomenal job with keeping us safe here at home,” said Mark O’Brien, Gleaning for the World Director of Operations. “A lot of them have been away from home, and that takes a psychological toll. At that point, they need additional assistance to try to help them through that.”

They are seeking items like new clothing, bottled water, bookbags, hygiene items, and more. They are also accepting monetary donations.

Gleaning for the World makes deliveries to support veterans every month.

“This is one area that we see that there is the need for it. We get requests year-round to help veterans and help out the clinics and stuff and, sometimes, they’re short on it. Especially this year, we’ve noticed that there’s a greater need across the board with everything,” added O’Brien.

O’Brien says the greater need this year stems from inflation.

“The cost of living has gone up. At the end of the day, when that goes up, you have to make some sacrifices in other areas. That’s when we need to step up and help them out for the sacrifices that they’ve made for us,” explained O’Brien.

They will be at Sam’s Club again Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ways to donate and volunteer can be found here.

