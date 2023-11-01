Time to budget for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are creeping up and for many, that means a virtual and in-store shopping basket full of gifts.

To budget for those purchases, it’s important to stay on track with financial goals.

The Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center Program Manager Kathryn Matherly joined Here @ Home with advice for families to stay on track with their spending this season.

Matherly recommended tackling shopping early and planning ahead. Additionally, she said there are ways to reframe your thinking about gift-giving and talked about emphasizing experiences over items.

To learn more about the financial counseling and programs available, visit the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center website.

