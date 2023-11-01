Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Time to budget for the holidays

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are creeping up and for many, that means a virtual and in-store shopping basket full of gifts.

To budget for those purchases, it’s important to stay on track with financial goals.

The Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center Program Manager Kathryn Matherly joined Here @ Home with advice for families to stay on track with their spending this season.

Matherly recommended tackling shopping early and planning ahead. Additionally, she said there are ways to reframe your thinking about gift-giving and talked about emphasizing experiences over items.

To learn more about the financial counseling and programs available, visit the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Search on for shooter in Henry County death
Pulaski County wildfire.
Almost 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire
Temperatures by the end of the week return to the 60s.
Cold weather sticks around with more sunshine

Latest News

Time to Budget for the Holidays
Time to Budget for the Holidays
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave
Bobby Palmer-missing from Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County man reported missing in April still hasn’t been found
Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. takes witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father