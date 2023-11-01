New Family Support Services program providing mental health, substance abuse and trauma recovery peer support

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes life can take us on a journey we never expected to be on. But a Roanoke non-profit organization offers resources many may not know are available to them.

From child therapy to domestic violence groups, Family Service of Roanoke Valley provides an array of programs to those who are seeking help. But certified Peer Recovery Specialist, Bryan Maiden says the organization saw a growing need in the community for individuals struggling with mental health, substance abuse and trauma recovery. Leading the non-profit to create its new Family Support Service.

“We just wanted to make sure there’s a program here for someone that if they need some help, if they need someone to talk to, they need some guidance and maybe setting some goals for themselves. Whether it be Do I qualify for Medicaid? Can I get Medicaid? Can I get some housing assistance? Are these things available to me? So, we can help guide them in those paths and just be there as an advocate for them through that process,” said Maiden.

Maiden said the addition of Family Support Service will provide a wider range of resources for people to access.

“We can discuss with the parents maybe that are having issues with their children. Or a family member or an individual themselves. There’s a lot of times where family members are struggling. They’re not sure how to guide their child and what type of resources are out there for their kids. So, we can help guide them in accomplishing the goals that they want to accomplish. It’s just presenting them with the option and letting them self-select,” said Maiden.

The goal? Providing peer-to-peer support, education and encouragement.

I think it just helps too that has lived experience because that’s what our peer program is all about. All of us here have overcome something. Whether it’s an addiction or PTSD or some sort of trauma. So just having someone you can talk to that you know has been through a similar situation. I think it’s a lot easier for them to open up and discuss these things,” said Maiden.

Maiden said it’s important to note that all their Peers are certified Peer Recovery Specialists and are also registered with the state. Meaning the organization can bill Medicaid for those looking to go that route. For more information— visit https://fsrv.org/ or stop by the Family Service of Roanoke Valley office at 360 Campbell Avenue Southwest.

