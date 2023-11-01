Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pittsylvania County man reported missing in April still hasn’t been found

Bobby Palmer-missing from Pittsylvania County
Bobby Palmer-missing from Pittsylvania County(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man reported missing in April still has not been found, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Palmer, 44, was last reported seen in the morning hours on April 5 at his home on Climax Rd in Pittsylvania County. He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Search on for shooter in Henry County death
Pulaski County wildfire.
Almost 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire
Temperatures by the end of the week return to the 60s.
Cold weather sticks around with more sunshine

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave
Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. takes witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father
Holiday budgeting tips
Angelina Spade mugshot
Woman arrested for Martinsville killing