Pittsylvania County man reported missing in April still hasn’t been found

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man reported missing in April still has not been found, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Palmer, 44, was last reported seen in the morning hours on April 5 at his home on Climax Rd in Pittsylvania County. He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

