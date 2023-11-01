Pittsylvania County man reported missing in April still hasn’t been found
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man reported missing in April still has not been found, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
Bobby Palmer, 44, was last reported seen in the morning hours on April 5 at his home on Climax Rd in Pittsylvania County. He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.
