Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Feb. 8, 2020. Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday, April 3, 2023, at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bob Knight died Wednesday at the age of 83, his family confirmed.

In a post to the legendary coach’s website, the Knight family stated they are “grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

Knight won 902 games during his career as a coach, the most at the time of his retirement and currently fifth all-time.

Knight also coached for Army, Texas Tech, and led the USA men’s Olympic team to a gold medal.

Knight’s family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

