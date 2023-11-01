Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Shelter-in-place underway at Washington & Lee

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place is underway at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, according to the university’s Facebook page.

The page says law enforcement is on scene investigating reports of a possible threat to the campus, but that “Law enforcement has confirmed no active violence on campus at this time. Investigation ongoing. Out of abundance of caution, continue to shelter in place.”

Students who reside on campus but are currently off-campus may shelter in place at the Rockbridge County Courthouse at 20 S. Randolph St.

Law enforcement is conducting a building-by-building search of the campus, according to the university, which will “notify you when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.”

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Search on for shooter in Henry County death
Pulaski County wildfire.
Almost 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire
Temperatures by the end of the week return to the 60s.
Cold weather sticks around with more sunshine

Latest News

St. Andrews Named Minor Basilica
St. Andrews Named Minor Basilica
2024 FloydFest Lineup Released
2024 FloydFest Lineup Released
Shelter-in-Place Underway at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-Place Underway at Washington & Lee
Woman Charged for Henry County Murder
Woman Charged for Henry County Murder
Montgomery County Boil Water Order Lifted
Montgomery County Boil Water Order Lifted