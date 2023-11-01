Suspect in Roanoke killing found guilty

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Roanoke homicide was found guilty at the conclusion of his trial October 30 and 31.

Al-Sharrieff Mahoney was convicted of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle to conclude the jury trial in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

He was accused of being involved in the May 8 fatal shooting of Jaleel Tate in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue Northwest. An autopsy found Tate had been shot seven times in a parking lot while Tate’s nine-month-old son was in the back of the car.

A sentencing date for Mahoney has not yet been announced.

