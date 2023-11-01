Birthdays
Woman arrested for Martinsville killing

Angelina Spade mugshot
Angelina Spade mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hardy woman was arrested Tuesday night in Roanoke for the death of a man in Martinsville.

Angelina Spade, 19, is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Michael Hairston, 46, the weekend of October 28.

Henry County deputies were called to an apartment at 84 Summit View Drive to do a welfare check when Hairston didn’t show up for work. Deputies went into the apartment and found Hairston dead. Sheriff Wayne Davis says he had been shot.

Two people were seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, appearing to go inside Hairston’s apartment. Several minutes later, both were seen running off. Davis says detectives believe one of them is Spade, and the other has not been found, though detectives believe they know who he is.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

