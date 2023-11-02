Bedford County Animal Shelter under code red

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, the animal shelter is under code red and has no more space for animals.

Shelter officials say they can’t keep up and will need to turn away any new animals.

To help - they are looking for families to adopt and are offering sponsored adoptions through November 9.

You can check out their website or Facebook page for adoptable animals.

