Bedford County Animal Shelter under code red
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, the animal shelter is under code red and has no more space for animals.
Shelter officials say they can’t keep up and will need to turn away any new animals.
To help - they are looking for families to adopt and are offering sponsored adoptions through November 9.
You can check out their website or Facebook page for adoptable animals.
