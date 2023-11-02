Campaign profile: Virginia Senate District 4

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the most competitive and hard-fought races in western Virginia is in the new Senate District 4, which includes Roanoke and Salem and portions of Roanoke County and Montgomery County. Republican David Suetterlein is facing Democrat Trish White-Boyd.

And with Election Day approaching quickly, taxes have emerged as the latest flashpoint in the contest.

The race includes two candidates with significant experience in elective office. Suetterlein has represented Southwest Virginia in the Virginia Senate for eight years. White-Boyd has served on Roanoke City Council for five. And both say they have records to run on.

Suetterlein touts his support for the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit coming to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, and his work on other legislative priorities.

“This year we were able to make the largest investment in public education, and I’m especially focused on increasing career and technical education,” he said. “And also I’m very happy that with Governor Youngkin we’ve been able to make progress on fair electric rates that will start showing up in electric bills in 2024.”

White-Boyd points to her work with others on City Council, promoting economic development such as the Riverdale project in southeast Roanoke, and spearheading the effort to recognize Henrietta Lacks with a statue.

“I’m really proud that we were able to get that done,” White-Boyd said of the statue honoring Lacks. “The Goodwill Plaza, you know the ten million that we invested in that, we will finally have a grocery store in that area that has been a food desert for decades.”

But it’s on the subject of taxes that the candidates have clashed most recently.

White-Boyd has pledged to fight for the repeal of the Car Tax.

“Families need their car,” she told WDBJ7. “And I think eliminating the car tax would remove that burden. We in Virginia pay the highest car tax in the country.”

Suetterlein worked to eliminate the grocery tax, and increase the standard deduction for Virginia taxpayers. He said White-Boyd has a history of raising taxes as a member of city council.

“Everyone campaigns as a tax cutter in campaign season,” Suetterlein said, “but during tax season I’ve actually lowered taxes where she’s consistently raised them.”

Thursday morning, Suetterlein’s claim brought a rebuke from Mayor Sherman Lea.

“That’s simply not true. That’s a lie,” Lea said. He noted while assessments have increased, White-Boyd and other members of council have not raised car tax or personal property tax rates.

Both candidates have received high-powered help, including Governor Youngkin’s rally with Suetterlein last week, and White-Boyd’s recent appearance with 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is reportedly considering a run for governor in 2025.

Issues including abortion could play a major role in many general assembly elections across Virginia.

In the final days of this campaign, both candidates are hoping voters will consider what kind of State Senator southwest Virginia needs.

“When I ran the very first time, I said anyone that knew me knew that I would be a conservative legislator, but I would also be someone that was able to work with people with very different ideas. And that’s how I found success,” Suetterlein said.

“I just want to say that I’m really excited, because I think my message is resonating not just in the Democratic Party, but across party lines, because I’m talking about things that matter to everyday people,” White-Boyd said.

They’re nearing the finish line of a marathon campaign. Saturday will bring early voting to an end. And Tuesday is Election Day.

