Cirque Italia opening shows in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A one-of-a-kind circus is in one of our hometowns. It’s preparing to take you back to a time filled with poodle skirts and thick sideburns.

Have you ever wished you could turn back time? Well, for four days only you can experience the fabulous ‘50s. Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers have put together a show highlighting the days when drive-in theaters were abundant, and Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves.

“I dress like Elvis in one point of the show, and I try to sing, and the lights move away from me so I’m jumping on top of the audience, I drop popcorn, then sort of fly away. People love that part. But I think one of the best parts is I love Elvis, so I thought we have to do ‘50s. Also, it’s so nice with the beautiful music, so I think we had to use that, and we’ve been using that for the last 2 years and we’ve been amazing,” said Cirque Italia Host and Production Manager Alex Acero.

From contortionists to low-wire fanatics and even a wheel of death. Cirque Italia has it all. But what makes this circus unique is the water shows displayed throughout the performances.

“We have a stage that costs half a million dollars. The stage opens in half, it goes up 35 feet high. 27 computers will pull the water and drop the water where you will see designs like names, guitars, hearts, anything you can imagine you will see that design in the water. There’s only three in the world, so they have one in Dubai, one in Las Vegas and one right here on Cirque Italia and we are the only one traveling, so you can’t miss that,” said Acero.

And although Cirque Italia is dazzling cities across the nation, it features performers from around the world.

“We have 17 performers you’re going to see at the same time for two hours from different countries like Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Romania, France, Cuba, Mexico, Canada and the United States right here on Cirque Italia. We love to say we’re families entertaining families,” said Acero.

So come one, come all. Enter the big top to see your vivid dreams come to life before your eyes.

Cirque Italia will have performances from Thursday, November 2- Sunday, November 5 at the Salem Civic Center Parking lot. For more information on tickets visit cirqueitalia.com/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.