Danville School Board approves employee raises

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/DPS Release) - The Danville School Board approved a budget adjustment at its Thursday meeting, including a two-percent salary increase for Danville Public Schools (DPS) employees, effective January 1, 2024.

The school district says the increase will be added to a five-percent increase already implemented this year, resulting in a seven-percent increase over the 2022-2023 salary schedules.

Funds for this raise were included, in part, in the state’s budget approved by the Virginia General Assembly in September, according to the school district.

Since the implementation of a salary study in 2019, the base salary for a first-year teacher at DPS has risen from $39,924 in 2017-2018 to $46,211 for 2023-2024.

“Money can’t buy what our teachers are worth, but the least we can do is make sure they are being paid well and have the resources they need,” School Board Chair Ty’Quan Graves said.

To ensure that pay continues to meet the needs of employees and remains competitive, the district says, the board also approved a salary study during an October meeting.

“Our last salary study was completed prior to the pandemic and inflation, so we want to see how our salaries compare and assure our compensation is where it needs to be,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said

