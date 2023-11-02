Birthdays
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

