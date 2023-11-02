Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Drought expansion creates additional concern for wildfires

A lack of abundant rainfall has worsened drought across our region
Expanded Drought Concerns
Expanded Drought Concerns(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Meteorologist Payton Major
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the driest October in Roanoke in over two decades, drought has expanded throughout our region.

The latest drought monitor, which is updated every Thursday, shows a 61% increase in moderate to severe drought across Virginia. Currently, nearly half the state is experiencing drought.

Comparing Drought
Comparing Drought(WDBJ7 Weather)

Repetitive dry stretches are to blame for worsening drought. Since the beginning of August, Roanoke airport has measured a total of 4.94 inches of rain. This is over 5 inches below the three-month average from August through October.

DRY, DEAD VEGETATION IS PERFECT WILDFIRE FUEL

Thursday morning, a killing freeze halted growing season for many Hometowns as temperatures dipped into the teens and low 20s. Several cities recorded daily record low temperatures, including Lynchburg and Danville.

A killing freeze, or hard freeze, is when an area records a temperature of 28 degrees or less for four or more consecutive hours. Now that crops and plants are dead, they are the perfect fuel for wildfires.

What is a "Killing" Freeze?
What is a "Killing" Freeze?(WDBJ7 Weather)

Fall fire season runs from Oct. 15 through Nov. 30. Gusty winds, low humidity, and ongoing drought make this season more concerning than most.

Last weekend’s gusty winds left many trees bare. Piles of leaves are starting to accumulate in forests, parks and yards, which can fuel and spread a wildfire in seconds.

Over 80 percent of wildfires across the United States are human-caused. If you have any open flame outdoors, make sure to control and monitor it. It doesn’t take much for a fire to get out of hand.

Fall Fire Season Safety Tips
Fall Fire Season Safety Tips(WDBJ7 Weather)

We likely won’t see any drought relief anytime soon. Rain chances remain low until late next week.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-Place Remains at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-place at Washington & Lee ends with no active threat found
Angelina Spade mugshot
Woman arrested for Martinsville killing
Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Motel to become affordable housing
Non-profit transforming former motel into affordable housing for homeless

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
Time to fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
MHC Warming Center
Martinsville Henry County Warming Center seeks volunteers ahead of opening
Fall colors on the Blue Ridge Parkway
Fall foliage report: Oct. 28-29
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda