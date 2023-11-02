Birthdays
Franklin County man sentenced for killing two dogs

Terry Eugene Michel
Terry Eugene Michel(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County man has been sentenced for killing his two dogs.

Terry Michel was sentenced to 15 months in jail with credit for time served.

February 16, Michel was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

Michel was convicted of shooting and killing the dogs February 7 in a remote area near Prillaman Switch Road, then called 911 to report they had been stolen near Waid Park.

At trial, prosecutors reported Michel had admitted he killed the dogs to save his failing relationship with his wife.

