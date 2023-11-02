Franklin County man sentenced for killing two dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County man has been sentenced for killing his two dogs.

Terry Michel was sentenced to 15 months in jail with credit for time served.

February 16, Michel was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

Michel was convicted of shooting and killing the dogs February 7 in a remote area near Prillaman Switch Road, then called 911 to report they had been stolen near Waid Park.

At trial, prosecutors reported Michel had admitted he killed the dogs to save his failing relationship with his wife.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.