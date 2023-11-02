Birthdays
Henry County murder suspect in custody after traffic stop

Ka’Darrius Ferrell photo
Ka’Darrius Ferrell photo(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Halloween killing in Henry County has been taken into custody.

Ka’Darrius Ferrell, 29, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kings Mountain Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Ferrell is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a weapon within a dwelling house.

Deputies say they were notified at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday about a person who was shot in the 500 block of Tenth St in Fieldale, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was identified as 23-year-old Jadakuis Mitchell. Emergency crews took Mitchell to SOVAH Health of Martinsville, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, deputies discovered there had been a fight at the home on Tenth St between Mitchell and Ferrell. During the fight, Ferrell allegedly shot Mitchell.

