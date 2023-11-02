Birthdays
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Wednesday.

About 3:30 p.m. November 1, 2023, Roanoke Police were called about a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 12th Street and Staunton Avenue NW. They found the man inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound, according to police. The man, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Police say preliminary information indicated the injury may have been self-inflicted or accidental, but further investigation and evidence indicated the death is a homcide. No one has been arrested and police are looking for information about the circumstances of the killing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

