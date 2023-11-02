New documentary explores 1985 Bedford County double stabbing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a new Netflix documentary, two journalists look into the case of the stabbing deaths in 1985 of two people.

Derek and Nancy Haysom were killed in Bedford County, and claims of a wrongful conviction by former UVA student Jens Soering are showcased in the series called Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom. Charlottesville journalists Courteney Stuart and Rachel Ryan conducted a three-year investigation into the case, according to the reporters, who have a podcast called Small Town Big Crime.

Click here for WDBJ7′s coverage of the case.

“We started this investigation in 2019, believing Jens Soering was likely innocent and questioning why Bedford County authorities refused to reopen the case after new DNA evidence surfaced,” says Stuart. “That’s not where we ended up.”

The DNA evidence was presented by Soering’s team of law enforcement veterans and forensic scientists at a news conference in 2017, according to the reporters. Soering’s team claimed new forensic testing conducted by the state on dozens of old cases showed two unidentified men had left blood at the Haysom crime scene.

“We wanted to find out who those two men were,” says Ryan. “It was alarming that two murderers might have been on the loose. We never imagined where the information we uncovered would lead us.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.