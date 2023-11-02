Birthdays
Pulaski County fire almost fully contained

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 491-acre wildfire in Pulaski County is 90 percent contained, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management (PCEM).

Fire crews say they have been able to hold all containment lines, but they say the acreage number may change as new mapping is done on the Giles County side, where the fire spread after breaking out last weekend in the Parrott River Road area.

PCEM says the risk to homes has been “greatly reduced” and all roads are open.

Fire crews will be back on the fire lines Friday, patrolling hot spots and mopping up. They say smoke and flames may be visible until rain falls over the fire area.

