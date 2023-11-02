Roanoke Women’s Foundation gives grants to local organizations

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Funding for resources is much-needed for organizations in the Roanoke Valley. Thursday, a local foundation hosted a luncheon at Vinton War Memorial to give grants to local non-profits.

Roanoke Women’s Foundation is a group of almost 200 women pulling resources to help support the needs within the community. Co-chair for the foundation Susan Koch said the smallest grant is $30,000.

“We’ve supported an amazing array of organizations, some that help animals, a lot that help kids,” said Koch.

Roanoke Women’s Foundation gave a total of $392,000 to recipients hitting a record of $5 million given within 19 years. Since 2005, the foundation has given 96 grants to 75 organizations.

“We are so elated. We’re delighted. This is a wonderful boost to our fundraising for our new Presbyterian Community Center building.” said the Executive Director of the Presbyterian Community Center, Karen McNally.

She announced they’ve outgrown their current building.

“We’ve just run out of room and programs as our programs are growing, and more people are asking for access. We’ve decided that a new building was the way to go,” explained McNally.

Presbyterian Community Center was a grant recipient in 2005 for its current afterschool youth program. Now, with this grant, the organization will increase its after-school program by 60%.

“We’ll be able to serve up to 80 children per year and their families,” added McNally “Over the years, this has boosted our program so that beginning in 2009, we have boasted a 100% graduation rate through today. We’re very excited about that.”

She said they hope to begin construction on the new building next year.

President of the foundation MaryJane Levin noted their mission is to increase the quality of life in the community.

“We enable them to be sustained over time; we enable them to be able to grow and to be able to risk something that takes them into a new territory,” said Levin.

