Tea for Justice supports Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley is back pouring another round of tea for a fundraiser to support its mission to offer free legal services to those in need.

The Legal Aide Society of Roanoke Valley helps with civil matters like domestic violence, housing and eviction, and unemployment to people who fall below 200 percent of the poverty level.

This is the second year the society will be hosting its Tea for Justice event. It will happen Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Train Station Event Venue at 1402 S. Jefferson St.

Legal Aid Society Executive Director Mona Raza and Deputy General Counsel Emily Jewett joined Here @ Home to explain more about how the high tea will serve up great conversations along with finger foods and tea.

