Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tea for Justice supports Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley is back pouring another round of tea for a fundraiser to support its mission to offer free legal services to those in need.

The Legal Aide Society of Roanoke Valley helps with civil matters like domestic violence, housing and eviction, and unemployment to people who fall below 200 percent of the poverty level.

This is the second year the society will be hosting its Tea for Justice event. It will happen Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Train Station Event Venue at 1402 S. Jefferson St.

Legal Aid Society Executive Director Mona Raza and Deputy General Counsel Emily Jewett joined Here @ Home to explain more about how the high tea will serve up great conversations along with finger foods and tea.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-Place Remains at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-place at Washington & Lee ends with no active threat found
Angelina Spade mugshot
Woman arrested for Martinsville killing
Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy
Blue Ridge Parkway visitors try to hold a bear
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors try to hold bear
Motel to become affordable housing
Non-profit transforming former motel into affordable housing for homeless

Latest News

Expanded Drought Concerns
Drought expansion creates additional concern for wildfires
Shelter-in-Place Ends at Washington & Lee
Washington & Lee shelter-in-place was result of anonymous threat
Queen of Clean: cleaning the coffee maker
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a single-serving coffee maker
Jens Soering in 1990. (Source: WDBJ)
New documentary explores 1985 Bedford County double stabbing