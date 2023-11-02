Washington & Lee shelter-in-place was result of anonymous threat

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A threat that led to a shelter-in-place at Washington & Lee University Wednesday was not aimed at a specific person or location, according to the Lexington university.

The shelter-in-place began around 3 p.m. and was lifted about 7:30 after police searched the campus and determined there was no active threat.

The university says the threat was anonymous, but that the university does not believe it came from a member of the campus community, and talked of a “general threat to campus.”

A university spokesperson says there is no apparent reason to believe the incident was connected to a separate incident involving fireworks, reported as possible gunfire, at Davidson Park.

The spokesman continues, “As law enforcement is continuing its investigation, the university will not be sharing additional details.”

