WATCH: Henry County Sheriff’s Office updates status of missing woman

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference Thursday at noon to update the public on the status of a missing woman. Watch it here when it starts.

Laura Cardenas, 51, was reported missing October 25, 2023. She was last reported seen at her home on Kings Mill Road in Ridgeway.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

