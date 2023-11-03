Birthdays
7@four visits Lynchburg’s Pancake Jamboree

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four stopped by the Exchange Club of Lynchburg’s Pancake Jamboree to help flip some hot cakes for a great cause.

According to event organizers, all proceeds benefit multiple local organizations within the community.

Let’s just say Logan and Melissa are not quitting their day job anytime soon but take a look at some fun they had.

