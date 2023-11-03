Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Don’t let the time change make you a drowsy driver

We fall back this weekend
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The time will change Sunday morning at 2:00, falling back to end Daylight Saving Time.

That change can take a toll on our body, and Virginia Tech expert Matt Camden says that could lead to problems on the road.

Camden had these tips to avoid being a drowsy driver:

  • For a period of three days, go to bed a little earlier to help your body adjust
  • Avoid driving between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
    • Camden says our natural circadian rhythm is low during this time, meaning we feel more tired
  • Get good sleep
    • Keep the room dark
    • Make sure you are sleeping at a comfortable temperature

Most importantly, Camden says know when you are too tired to be behind the wheel.

“People are pretty bad at identifying when they’re too tired to drive. Of course, everyone knows when we’re yawning, right, that’s a sign of fatigue, when we are bobbing our head because we can’t say away because, of course, those are signs of fatigue, we are kind of all know that. But those are actually like the late signs of fatigue, we actually become drowsy much before that,” he said.

Some early warning signs of being tired may include:

  • Fidgeting in your seat
  • Having difficulty concentrating on the road
  • Having trouble staying centered in the lane

If you realize you are tired, pull over for a break. Camden suggests getting out and walking around your car. If you are traveling with others, have someone else take a turn driving.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle
Motel to become affordable housing
Non-profit transforming former motel into affordable housing for homeless
Damage from a deer at Awful Arthur's restaurant in Salem... 11/2/23
WATCH: Deer wreaks havoc at Salem restaurant
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Temperatures close in on 70F this weekend.
Warmer weekend ahead as dry conditions continue

Latest News

SML Chili Festival
SML Chamber of Commerce hosts Fall Chili and Craft Festival
7@four: SML Chili Festival
7@four: SML Chili Festival
AARP Talks Medicare Open Enrollment
AARP Talks Medicare Open Enrollment
Drumstick Dash Returns This Thanksgiving
Drumstick Dash Returns This Thanksgiving