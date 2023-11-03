Don’t let the time change make you a drowsy driver

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The time will change Sunday morning at 2:00, falling back to end Daylight Saving Time.

That change can take a toll on our body, and Virginia Tech expert Matt Camden says that could lead to problems on the road.

Camden had these tips to avoid being a drowsy driver:

For a period of three days, go to bed a little earlier to help your body adjust

Avoid driving between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Camden says our natural circadian rhythm is low during this time, meaning we feel more tired

Get good sleep Keep the room dark Make sure you are sleeping at a comfortable temperature



Most importantly, Camden says know when you are too tired to be behind the wheel.

“People are pretty bad at identifying when they’re too tired to drive. Of course, everyone knows when we’re yawning, right, that’s a sign of fatigue, when we are bobbing our head because we can’t say away because, of course, those are signs of fatigue, we are kind of all know that. But those are actually like the late signs of fatigue, we actually become drowsy much before that,” he said.

Some early warning signs of being tired may include:

Fidgeting in your seat

Having difficulty concentrating on the road

Having trouble staying centered in the lane

If you realize you are tired, pull over for a break. Camden suggests getting out and walking around your car. If you are traveling with others, have someone else take a turn driving.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.