Drumstick Dash helps Rescue Mission each year

Drumstick Dash 2021 in Roanoke
Drumstick Dash 2021 in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means it’s time to move your feet so others can eat.

Kevin Berry, Event Manager of Drumstick Dash, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us what we need to know to participate. in this 5k run/family walk Thanksgiving morning.

The race benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and all services from food and shelter to medical care and addiction recovery.

The race is in its 18th year.

It will be at 9 a.m. in Downtown Roanoke at Williamson Road and Franklin Road.

For more information, check Drumstickdash.net or email kevin.berry@rescuemission.net.

