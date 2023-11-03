Ferrum College to reduce tuition for all students

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College is taking another step it hopes will boost enrollment, and help more young people complete a college education.

Several months ago, the school announced Panther Promise, a program that provides free tuition to Virginia residents who qualify. Now Ferrum is going even further with a tuition reset for everyone else.

“Ferrum College, yet again, affirms our commitment to provide affordable access to higher education,” President Dr. Mirta Martin told students, faculty and staff Friday afternoon.

She announced a $10,000 reduction in tuition rates for all students, starting in the fall of 2024. In addition, the school will award juniors and seniors what it’s calling “a persistence grant,” 500 dollars each year to help them complete their education.

“So yes, we do hope the news spreads throughout the United States so that people know that education is within their reach. And that just like me, it transforms lives and the lives of our families,” Martin said in an interview.

We also spoke with students who told us they hope the new policies will keep people in school, and encourage more to consider Ferrum College.

Ryon Johnson is a senior From Gretna.

“All my friends, they struggle with tuition,” he said. “And it’s hard paying for school and it’s something that they always gripe about. And something like this is very, very beneficial, not only to students that we have now, but to incoming students as well.”

Aukeim Mitchell is a sophomore from Richmond.

“Ferrum is really a good college. It’s a nice small school, like your professors really pay attention to you and it’s really easy to get though the classes and learn more,” he said.

President Martin describes Ferrum College as a “hidden jewel.” It will always be a jewel, she says, but with changes like Panther Promise and the tuition reset, she hopes it will be hidden no longer

