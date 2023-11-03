Ferrum man arrested for Martinsville homicide

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Ferrum man has been arrested and charged for the October 21st homicide in Martinsville.

Louis Jerrell Webb, 44, has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to deputies.

The cause of death of Michael Hairston, 46, has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say Webb is currently being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail on an unrelated charge.

Angelina Spade, 19, was charged with first degree murder on October 31st.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

Davis says deputies were called to an apartment at 84 Summit View Drive Monday morning to do a welfare check when Michael Hairston, 46, didn’t show up for work. Deputies went into the apartment and found Hairston dead.

The investigation indicates about 7:08 p.m. Saturday, October 21, two people can be seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, appearing to go inside Hairston’s apartment. Several minutes later, both were seen running off. Davis says they appear to be a man and a woman.

The same night, said Davis, the doorbell camera owner called at 7:20 p.m. and reported two juveniles were outside messing with her apartment and possibly tried to damage her door. Two deputies responded to the apartment complex and spoke to the neighbor through her doorbell camera. They checked the apartment complex and then left the complex after not finding damage to any doors.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.